Giants news, 5/21: Jon Feliciano, Daniel Jones’ last chance, more

Feliciano said he brings an “attitude” that the rest of his Bills teammates lacked in their playoff loss to the Chiefs.

“Couple things to unpack here,” Brandt said on “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team”. “First, if there were 11 teams, as Adam Schefter reported, that were after this player once he got released, it’s hard for me to fathom that they couldn’t get even a low-round pick. Just to get him somewhere that’s not down the road in Philadelphia, or just to get him to a team they’re not going to play twice a year, whatever it may be. “Now, you could say none of these teams wanted to fit in that cap (hit). But hey, you do what Howie (Roseman) did, you work out a deal along with the trade. This happens all the time where players are traded for what I amount to a ham sandwich trade just to keep him away from other teams. … “The Giants have done some mismanagement. You have big numbers for Kenny Golladay who didn’t produce, Adoree’ Jackson didn’t produce, other players that they moved on from – this is a problem. You get a team like this that is so cap-strapped, so up against it, and you get a negotiating GM like Howie Roseman, that’s not a winning situation for the Giants. They lost.”

The one thing that has so far eluded Jones in his NFL career is now, he understands, the only thing that can prolong his tenure with the Giants beyond this season. With the team having declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract and him now playing on the final year of that deal, the time for lauding intangibles has elapsed. If he wants to be a Giant in 2023 and beyond, he needs to win in 2022. Danny Dimes will have to become Danny Dubs.

