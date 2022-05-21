Does RB Gary Brightwell have a role on 2022 Giants?

How will the New York Giants new regime assess the value of running back/special teamer Gary Brightwell? That’s an interesting question, and the answer could go a long way toward determining whether or not the second-year running back has a future with the Giants.

Let’s discuss Brightwell as we continue profiling the 90 players the Giants will bring to training camp this summer.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 218

Age: 23

Position: Running back

Experience: 1

Contract: Year 2 of four-year, $3.658 million rookie deal | 2021 cap hit: $869,718

Career to date

Brightwell played only 12 offensive snaps with just one carry for 4 yards and one reception for 6 yards. He wasn’t necessarily drafted for his skills as a running back, however. He was drafted because of the previous coaching staff’s emphasis on special teams. Brightwell played 195 special teams snaps, 58 percent of the special teams plays.

2022 outlook

That likely depends on the answers to a couple of questions. How much value do Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen place on players who are special teamers first and position players second? Can Brightwell develop into a useful running back?

Brightwell is an excellent special teams player and, if he is in places that place a high value on that, can undoubtedly find a place. He was a good running back at Arizona, averaging 5.3 yards per carry during his career. The Giants clearly didn’t think he was ready to contribute at that spot in 2021. Can he do that this season?

Brightwell faces competition from Antonio Williams, Jashaun Corbin and even Sandro Platzgummer. It will be interesting to see how it plays out.