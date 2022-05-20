Giants news, 5/20: Kayvon Thibodeaux, replacing James Bradberry, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘feed off each other’

Ojulari hopes Thibodeaux can break the Giants rookie sack record Ojulari set just last year.

Giants’ Mike Kafka raves about Daniel Jones’ intelligence, so is he poised for big year in Brian Daboll’s offense?

Freddie Kitchens Added to Football Staff - University of South Carolina Athletics

He’s a “senior football analyst.” That’s a pretty big fall from grace.

Exploring New York Giants’ Options to Replace CB James Bradberry

Ranking the NFL’s best offenses, plus regrading 2019 draft and predicting the Commanders’ 2022 record

CBS has the Giants’ draft class ranked as the best in the league.

Eli Manning jokes Robert Kraft would have 10 Super Bowl rings if not for the Mannings

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.