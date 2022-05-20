Giants news, 5/20: Kayvon Thibodeaux, replacing James Bradberry, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux ‘feed off each other’
Ojulari hopes Thibodeaux can break the Giants rookie sack record Ojulari set just last year.
Giants’ Mike Kafka raves about Daniel Jones’ intelligence, so is he poised for big year in Brian Daboll’s offense?
Freddie Kitchens Added to Football Staff - University of South Carolina Athletics
He’s a “senior football analyst.” That’s a pretty big fall from grace.
Exploring New York Giants’ Options to Replace CB James Bradberry
Ranking the NFL’s best offenses, plus regrading 2019 draft and predicting the Commanders’ 2022 record
CBS has the Giants’ draft class ranked as the best in the league.
Eli Manning jokes Robert Kraft would have 10 Super Bowl rings if not for the Mannings
In case you missed it
- Giants OTAs: Takeaways from Thursday’s practice
- Daniel Jones: Giants’ fifth-year option decision “is what it is”
- Giants roster moves: Giants sign CB Michael Jacquet, waive DT Antonio Valentino
- Can Ben Bredeson crack the roster on deeper Giants’ offensive line?
