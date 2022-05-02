Chris Pettit, Kyle O’Brien out as Giants begin to shake up front office

Changes to the front office under new general manager Joe Schoen were expected once the 2022 NFL Draft concluded. Those have begun with a report that Chris Pettit and Kyle O’Brien are both being let go.

Pettit has been the team’s Director of College Scouting since 2018. He was an area scout with the team for 13 seasons prior to that. He joined the Giants as a scouting intern in 2004.

Only Saquon Barkley remains with the Giants from 2018, Pettit;’s first in charge of the draft. Daniel Jones, Dexter Lawrence, Julian Love and Darius Slayton remain from 10 players selected in 2019. That class included DeAndre Baker, whom the Giants traded up for in Round 1 and then cut a year later.

O’Brien, previously with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, was hired last spring as a Senior Personnel Executive.

Schoen had said shortly after he took the job as Giants’ GM that part of his process leading up to the draft would be scouting not only players, but the Giants’ personnel department, as well.

Mark Koncz, who was hired by former GM Dave Gettleman as co-director of player personnel, was fired shortly after Schoen became GM. Long-time assistant GM Kevin Abrams was re-assigned and given the title of senior vice president of football operations and strategy.

Schoen’s major addition to the personnel department during the buildup to the draft was hiring Brandon Brown away from the Philadelphia Eagles to be his assistant general manager.