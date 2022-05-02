Giants post-draft depth chart: How the draft has changed the Giants’ roster

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at how the 11 picks made by GM Joe Schoen have impacted the New York Giants’ depth chart.

Here is the Giants’ 2022 draft class:

Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama

Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Round 3 (No. 67) — Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

Round 3 (No. 81) — Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

Round 4 (No. 112) — Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons) — Dane Belton, S, Iowa

Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets) — Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

Round 5 (No. 147) — D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State

Round 5 (No. 173) — Marcus McKethan, G, North Carolina

Round 6 (No. 182) — Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

Schoen said he wanted to add versatility and depth to the roster in the draft, which is part of why he traded back twice in Round 2, adding Day 3 picks that turned into Iowa safety Dane Belton and Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden.

“We wanted to add depth [and] competition to the roster, which I think we did. Again not every guy is going to come as a starter. It takes time. Guys have to develop,” Schoen said. “Over time, you have to have depth players and frontline players. I think the idea was to get the best we could. Defensively, the guys with versatility. And offensively, as you’re around Brian, you’ll see, he’ll take the pieces and whatever we have and develop the offensive scheme around those pieces that we have, and Wink kind of adheres to the same philosophy.”

Let’s look at the depth charts and see where things have changed.

By my count, there are 81 players on the 90-man roster. Undrafted free agents are not included here because those signings are not yet official. From the looks of our unofficial undrafted free agent tracker the Giants are going to have to make some roster moves.

Offense

Quarterback: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb, Brian Lewerke

Running back: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams, Sandro Platzgummer

Wide receiver: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Collin Johnson, Richie James, Robert Foster, C.J. Board, Alex Bachman, David Sills, Travis Toivonen, Austin Proehl

Tight end: Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Myarick, Jake Hausmann, Rysen John

Offensive line: Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Ben Bredeson, Max Garcia, Joshua Ezeudu, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Jamil Douglas, Marcus McKethan, Evan Neal, Matt Gono, Korey Cunningham, Nick Gates, Matt Peart, Wes Martin, Devery Hamilton, Roy Mbeataka

A few thoughts

Obviously, the biggest change is on the offensive line. I will do a more in-depth look at the revamped line at a later date, but things certainly look different. Neal gives them an upgrade at right tackle, and as the 67th overall pick you have to think Ezeudu will get a chance to win the starting left guard job.

Another really interesting thing will be to see how the wide receiver depth chart ultimately shakes out.

Defense

Defensive line: Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Justin Ellis, Jihad Ward, Raymond Johnson III, D.J. Davidson, David Moa, Niko Lalos

Edge: Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Quincy Roche, Elerson Smith, Cam Brown, Trent Harris, Oshane Ximines, Omari Cobb

Linebacker: Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers, T.J. Brunson, Justin Hilliard

Cornerback: James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Rodarius Williams, Aaron Robinson, Jarren Williams, Cordale Flott

Safety: Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton

A few thoughts

The potential of Thibodeaux massively changes the potential of the front seven. We will have to see what McFadden and Beavers bring. Flott is an intriguing developmental cornerback option. Belton was much-needed depth, and Davidson could be a rotational run-stopping nose tackle.

Special teams

Placekicker: Graham Gano

Punter: Jamie Gillan

Long-snapper: Casey Kreiter

The biggest note here is how much money Gano is going to hold Thibodeaux for in order to give up the No. 5 jersey the fifth overall pick wants from the veteran kicker.