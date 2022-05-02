Giants post-draft depth chart: How the draft has changed the Giants’ roster

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at how the 11 picks made by GM Joe Schoen have impacted the New York Giants’ depth chart.
Here is the Giants’ 2022 draft class:
Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama
Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Round 3 (No. 67) — Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
Round 3 (No. 81) — Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
Round 4 (No. 112) — Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons) — Dane Belton, S, Iowa
Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets) — Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
Round 5 (No. 147) — D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State
Round 5 (No. 173) — Marcus McKethan, G, North Carolina
Round 6 (No. 182) — Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
Schoen said he wanted to add versatility and depth to the roster in the draft, which is part of why he traded back twice in Round 2, adding Day 3 picks that turned into Iowa safety Dane Belton and Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden.
“We wanted to add depth [and] competition to the roster, which I think we did. Again not every guy is going to come as a starter. It takes time. Guys have to develop,” Schoen said. “Over time, you have to have depth players and frontline players. I think the idea was to get the best we could. Defensively, the guys with versatility. And offensively, as you’re around Brian, you’ll see, he’ll take the pieces and whatever we have and develop the offensive scheme around those pieces that we have, and Wink kind of adheres to the same philosophy.”
Let’s look at the depth charts and see where things have changed.
By my count, there are 81 players on the 90-man roster. Undrafted free agents are not included here because those signings are not yet official. From the looks of our unofficial undrafted free agent tracker the Giants are going to have to make some roster moves.
Offense
Quarterback: Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb, Brian Lewerke
Running back: Saquon Barkley, Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, Antonio Williams, Sandro Platzgummer
Wide receiver: Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slayton, Collin Johnson, Richie James, Robert Foster, C.J. Board, Alex Bachman, David Sills, Travis Toivonen, Austin Proehl
Tight end: Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins, Daniel Bellinger, Chris Myarick, Jake Hausmann, Rysen John
Offensive line: Andrew Thomas, Shane Lemieux, Ben Bredeson, Max Garcia, Joshua Ezeudu, Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Jamil Douglas, Marcus McKethan, Evan Neal, Matt Gono, Korey Cunningham, Nick Gates, Matt Peart, Wes Martin, Devery Hamilton, Roy Mbeataka
A few thoughts
Obviously, the biggest change is on the offensive line. I will do a more in-depth look at the revamped line at a later date, but things certainly look different. Neal gives them an upgrade at right tackle, and as the 67th overall pick you have to think Ezeudu will get a chance to win the starting left guard job.
Another really interesting thing will be to see how the wide receiver depth chart ultimately shakes out.
Defense
Defensive line: Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Justin Ellis, Jihad Ward, Raymond Johnson III, D.J. Davidson, David Moa, Niko Lalos
Edge: Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Quincy Roche, Elerson Smith, Cam Brown, Trent Harris, Oshane Ximines, Omari Cobb
Linebacker: Blake Martinez, Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin, Micah McFadden, Darrian Beavers, T.J. Brunson, Justin Hilliard
Cornerback: James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Rodarius Williams, Aaron Robinson, Jarren Williams, Cordale Flott
Safety: Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Dane Belton
A few thoughts
The potential of Thibodeaux massively changes the potential of the front seven. We will have to see what McFadden and Beavers bring. Flott is an intriguing developmental cornerback option. Belton was much-needed depth, and Davidson could be a rotational run-stopping nose tackle.
Special teams
Placekicker: Graham Gano
Punter: Jamie Gillan
Long-snapper: Casey Kreiter
The biggest note here is how much money Gano is going to hold Thibodeaux for in order to give up the No. 5 jersey the fifth overall pick wants from the veteran kicker.
Loading comments...