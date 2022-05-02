Giants news, 5/2: Kayvon Thibodeaux, more draft discussion

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

NFL Draft 2022: Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux is 'great for business

Steve Serby talked to Carl Banks about Thibodeaux:

“They need his energy anyway. I wouldn’t want a locker room full of mousey-type guys. Be who you are. The mousey personalities marching to the same beat … express yourself. Be who you are,” Banks, the legendary Giants linebacker, told The Post. “This sports market could use it, to be honest with you. New York sports market doesn’t even have a dynamic personality. You got a bunch of whiners, and underachievers. So give me somebody who’s dynamic, who can live up to the billing, and we are yet to know what that is. But this market could use it. “Good sports and good personalities is good for business. … He’s good for business in a general sense — for your business, for fan enthusiasm, he’s just good. Great personalities are always good for business. I don’t know what he is until he gets on a football field. He’s a dynamic skill set and his personality is great, and if that all comes together, he’ll be great for business.”

Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux might have to pay A LOT of money to buy No. 5 jersey off Graham Gano - nj.com

“Just know, this is real, we’re talking real numbers,” Thibodeaux said. “When you tell somebody 250, I don’t know what 250 means. You forget all the zeroes behind it.” So, not $250 — and $250,000 seems like ... a lot. Though, Thibodeaux’s contract should slot in at $31.33 million over four years, plus a $19.97 million signing bonus. Gano, by the way, is one of the NFL’s highest-paid kickers, signing a three year, $14 million extension in 2020.

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux opens up in wide-ranging interview

Top Giants draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, taken with the fifth-overall pick in the NFL draft Thursday, huddles with Post columnist Steve Serby for some Q&A.

Takeaways from New York Giants GM Joe Schoen's First Draft - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More

Joe Schoen completely revamped Giants O-Line in NFL Draft, free agency — so maybe, finally, it won’t be so terrible anymore - nj.com

Thibodeaux, Neal are the foundation of Giants rebuild - CBS New York

Giants improve with draft picks but big ifs remain on roster

NFL Draft 2022: Giants' Joe Schoen had key move, telling trend

Grading the Giants 2022 NFL draft picks

