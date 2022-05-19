Giants roster moves: Giants sign CB Michael Jacquet, waive DT Antonio Valentino

The New York Giants have announced that they have signed defensive back Michael Jacquet.

Jacquet was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.

Jacquet, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, has played in 8 games for the Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars over the last two years. He started two games for the Eagles in 2020, recording 18 total tackles, a sack, three passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

The Giants also waived defensive tackle Antonio Valentino in a corresponding roster moves. The team had recently added Valentino as an undrafted free agent.