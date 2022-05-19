Giants news, 5/19: James Bradberry reaction, re-grading 2021 draft, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

How the Jets’ and Giants’ game-changing 2022 NFL Draft classes could set the teams on a new course | PFF

Safety Dane Belton is called “biggest gem” of draft class:

The nickel safety position is a more coveted role in today’s pass-happy NFL. Getting such an impactful talent in Belton during the middle rounds is a valuable asset for Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.

Netflix uses Giants to dig at Tom Brady in new series announcement

Super Bowls 42 and 46 could come back to haunt Buccaneers QB Tom Brady in his new Netflix series, "Greatest Roasts of All Time."

Watch OT Andrew Thomas describe his early impressions of Evan Neal

From ‘lit’ to ‘awesome,’ Eagles players describe addition of James Bradberry - nj.com

James Bradberry, Eagles agree to one-year contract - Bleeding Green Nation

BGN reacts to the signing of the former Giant.

Regrading the 2021 NFL Draft classes: Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins among biggest risers | NFL Draft | PFF

The Giants’ grade goes unchanged:

R1 (20): WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

R2 (50): EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

R3 (71): CB Aaron Robinson, UCF

R4 (116): EDGE Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa

R6 (196): RB Gary Brightwell, Arizona

R6 (201): CB Rodarius Williams, Oklahoma State

Initial Draft Grade: B+

1-year Re-Grade: B+

The trade the Giants executed to get a top-10 pick in this year’s draft has to be factored in here. That netted them Evan Neal, which should quell the sting of passing on Rashawn Slater. From a talent perspective, Toney looked like he could make this class an A-plus when on the field. Unfortunately, he was hurt for most of the year and the new staff is already reportedly shopping him.

