Can Ben Bredeson crack the roster on deeper Giants’ offensive line?

Desperately needing depth, especially young, developmental depth, on their offensive line the New York Giants thought highly enough of guard Ben Bredeson to send a fourth-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens to obtain him at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Unfortunately, the injuries Bredeson was brought to New York as an insurance policy for also befell him. Thus, Bredeson never really got a full, healthy opportunity to show whether or not he can be a starting-caliber NFL guard.

Will he get that opportunity this time? Let’s talk about Bredeson as we continue player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster the Giants will bring to training camp.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 315

Age: 24

Position: Guard

Experience: 2

Contract: Final season of four-year, $3.789 million rookie contract | 2021 cap hit: $895,000

Career to date

Bredeson was a fourth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. After the Giants suffered a rash of offensive line injuries and retirements New York sent a fourth-round pick to the Ravens for Bredeson, the 173rd pick in the 2022 draft (Marcus McKethan) and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

After the Giants lost both Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates for the season, Bredeson could have been the Giants starting left guard. He suffered a Week 4 hand injury that impacted him for several weeks, however, and later an ankle injury. He played in only eight games.

In 294 offensive snaps, Bredeson had a 56.2 Pro Football Focus grade. He did well as a run blocker (75.7 PFF grade), but poorly as a pass blocker (22.7 PFF grade, poor 95.4 pass blocking efficiency score).

2022 outlook

Is there a place for Bredeson on the Giants’ revamped line? That’s a good question.

The landscape is far different than when Bredeson arrived. The GM who traded for him is gone. There is a different head coach. Lemieux is back from last season’s knee injury. There are a pair of rookie guards — Joshua Ezeudu and Marcus McKethan — drafted by the new GM who are on the roster. There are veteran free agent signees Mark Glowinski, Max Garcia and Jamil Douglas on the roster.

Bredeson might be a really good player. He might not be. Because of the numbers and the circumstances, he might not get a full shot to show his skills either way. Bredeson might face an uphill battle to stick on the 53-man roster. If he doesn’t, perhaps the Giants are able to slide him through waivers and on to the practice squad.