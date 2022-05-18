James Bradberry signs one-year deal with Philadelphia Eagles

James Bradberry will still be in MetLife Stadium this year. He’ll just be wearing green on his jersey.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Bradberry to a one-year, $10 million contract on Wednesday, multiple sources reported. $7.5 million of that is guaranteed.

James Bradberry’s one-year deal with the Eagles will pay him $7.5 million, including $7.25 million guaranteed, and another $2.5 million in upside, bringing the total value of the deal to $10 milllion, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 18, 2022

The New York Giants released Bradberry earlier this month after failing to find a trade partner for the Pro Bowl cornerback. Bradberry was the top cornerback on New York’s depth chart, but his impending $21.9 million salary cap hit made keeping him around infeasible.

Now, Bradberry will get to play his former team twice a year in a secondary that also features four-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay.

New York will save $2 million against the cap next year (in 2023) to offset the guaranteed portion of Bradberry’s contract.

Yes. The Giants will get a $2M credit on the 2023 cap for the $2M of Bradberry’s 2022 salary that became guaranteed in March due to standard offset language in his contract https://t.co/ml9C3e0sA5 — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 18, 2022

Bradberry began his career in 2016 as the Carolina Panthers’ second-round draft pick. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2020, the first of his two seasons with the Giants.