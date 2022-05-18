 clock menu more-arrow no yes

James Bradberry signs one-year deal with Philadelphia Eagles

Former Giants cornerback will be staying in the NFC East

By Jeremy Portnoy
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

James Bradberry will still be in MetLife Stadium this year. He’ll just be wearing green on his jersey.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed Bradberry to a one-year, $10 million contract on Wednesday, multiple sources reported. $7.5 million of that is guaranteed.

The New York Giants released Bradberry earlier this month after failing to find a trade partner for the Pro Bowl cornerback. Bradberry was the top cornerback on New York’s depth chart, but his impending $21.9 million salary cap hit made keeping him around infeasible.

Now, Bradberry will get to play his former team twice a year in a secondary that also features four-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay.

New York will save $2 million against the cap next year (in 2023) to offset the guaranteed portion of Bradberry’s contract.

Bradberry began his career in 2016 as the Carolina Panthers’ second-round draft pick. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2020, the first of his two seasons with the Giants.

