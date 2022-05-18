Giants roster moves: Giants announce several changes to 90-man roster

The New York Giants on Wednesday announced a series of roster moves, swapping out four spots on their 90-man roster.

In are defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Henry Black and cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey.

Canady and Dorsey previously played for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in Baltimore, and Holmes was with defensive line coach Andre Patterson in Minnesota.

To make room for those players, the Giants terminated the contract of linebacker Trent Harris, waived quarterback Brian Lewerke and defensive end Raymond Johnson III and waived/injured defensive back Jordan Mosley. Mosley had just been signed after the rookie mini-camp.

Canady, who turns 28 later this month, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent three full seasons and part of a fourth with Baltimore before being waived in the middle of the 2019 season. He played in eight games for the Jets that season.

Canady opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, and was a reserve cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys last season.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has played in 40 regular-season games with four starts. He has experience playing both boundary and slot cornerback.

Here is Canady’s spider chart from the 2016 Combine:

The Giants appear to have a number of options in the slot, including 2022 third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott, 2021 third-round pick Aaron Robinson and 2020 fourth-round pick Darnay Holmes.

Robinson is also a possible option on the boundary opposite Adoree’ Jackson. Canady would seem to be a possibility out there, along with second-year man Rodarius Williams.

Dorsey, 5-9, 181 pounds, played six games for Baltimore in 2020, and spent last season on IR.

Holmes, 6-5 and 283 pounds, spent the 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints after playing his first three seasons for the Vikings. A fourth-round draft choice in 2018, he has played in 33 regular-season games with 10 starts and played in two postseason games for the 2019 Vikings. Holmes’ career totals include 61 tackles (30 solo), 1.0 sack and six tackles for loss.

Black, 6-feet, 204 pounds, joined the Green Bay Packers as a rookie free agent in 2020 and played in 25 regular-season games and three postseason games the last two seasons. He had 27 tackles (20 solo) and one interception, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles, plus one stop in the playoffs. In 2021, he played in all 18 games and tallied 25 tackles (18 solo), including one in the postseason.