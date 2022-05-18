Giants roster moves: Giants reportedly add pair of ex-Raven cornerbacks

Looking for veteran cornerback help after the release of James Bradberry, the New York Giants have reportedly signed Maurice Canady.

Canady, who turns 28 later this month, is familiar to Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Canady was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent three full seasons and part of a fourth with Baltimore before being waived in the middle of the 2019 season. He played in eight games for the Jets that season.

Canady opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, and was a reserve cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys last season.

The 6-foot-1, 193-pounder has played in 40 regular-season games with four starts. He has experience playing both boundary and slot cornerback.

Here is Canady’s spider chart from the 2016 Combine:

The Giants appear to have a number of options in the slot, including 2022 third-round pick Cor’Dale Flott, 2021 third-round pick Aaron Robinson and 2020 fourth-round pick Darnay Holmes.

Robinson is also a possible option on the boundary opposite Adoree’ Jackson. Canady would seem to be a possibility out there, along with second-year man Rodarius Williams.

The Giants are also adding defensive back Khalil Dorsey, per his agency.

Dorsey, 5-9, 170 pounds, is another former Raven. He played six games for Baltimore in 2020, and spent last season on IR.

The Giants’ roster is already at the 90-man limit. Thus, corresponding roster moves will have to be made once the signings are official.