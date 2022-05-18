Giants news, 5/18: John Mara not happy about game on Rosh Hashanah

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

John Mara ‘not happy’ Giants are playing on Rosh Hashanah

The Giants did not want to play the Cowboys, or anyone else, at home on Sunday night or Monday night in Week 3 this season.

They asked the NFL to accommodate this request. The NFL did not. And so, as a result, the Giants play their only “Monday Night Football” game of the 2022 season on Sept. 26 at MetLife Stadium and any Jewish fans wishing to observe the High Holiday of Rosh Hashanah will not be able to attend that heated NFC East rivalry matchup.

“I am well aware of that and not happy about it,” John Mara, the Giants co-owner, told The Post on Tuesday. “I made my feelings known to the league as soon as I saw the schedule. We have always requested the league take the Jewish High Holy Days into consideration when formulating our schedule. Not sure why it happened this year.”

“We are never able to accommodate every request,” Howard Katz, the NFL’s senior vice president of broadcasting and the leader of the group that puts together the schedule, told The Post. “It’s a pretty complex puzzle we put together.

“Mr. Mara absolutely this year and every year when the Jewish holidays fall on football days, he always asks to avoid the Jewish holidays. He certainly did. In this particular case we were not able to accommodate that request.

“He makes the same request every year. He’s always been extremely sensitive to his Jewish fans and goes out of his way every year to remind us and ask us to avoid Jewish holidays.”