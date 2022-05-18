Can C.J. Board pick up where he left off for Giants?

C.J. Board was a useful reserve wide receiver and special teams player for the New York Giants during the Joe Judge era. Will Board, with a new head coach in Brian Daboll, new GM in Joe Schoen and lots of competition to fend off, be able to reprise that role in 2022?

Let’s talk about Board as we continue player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster the Giants will bring to training camp.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 181

Age: 28

Position: Wide receiver

Experience: 3

Contract: $965,000 | 2021 cap hit: $990,000

Career to date

Board played four games for Jacksonville in 2019, and joined the Giants during 2020 training camp. Over two seasons, Board has played in 20 games. He has 15 receptions for 152 yards (10.1 yards per catch), three punts returns for 39 yards (13.0 per return), 13 kickoff returns for an average of 25.2 yards, and has been a key member of the punt and kickoff coverage teams.

Board suffered a fractured forearm six games into the 2021 season, finishing the year on injured reserve.

2022 outlook

By now, we have a pretty good idea what kind of NFL player Board is and what kind of versatility and value he can offer. Will the new Giants’ regime see value in his skillset, or will they see Board as a replaceable part from a team that — frankly — wasn’t very good?

Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard [provided he is healthy] figure to be roster locks. Board is in a group of players with Darius Slayton, Collin Johnson, Richie James, Robert Foster and David Sills V who will compete for the last couple of roster spots.

In Board’s favor is that the Giants retained special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who watched Board grow into a key special teamer the last two seasons. That doesn’t ensure Board will make the roster. It should ensure that he gets a fair look.