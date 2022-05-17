Giants news, 5/17: OTAs Day 1, Joe Judge, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Practice Report: Giants kick off OTA season

Wide receiver Collin Johnson stood out, and Shane Lemieux made his return to the practice field.

Biggest questions facing each new NFL offensive play caller in 2022

How much do the Giants use Daniel Jones, the runner?

During Daboll’s time as the Bills’ play caller, their most efficient and explosive run game came off designed quarterback run concepts for Josh Allen, using his athleticism to get to the outside or his excellent size as a battering ram between the tackles.

Jones is several tiers below Allen as a player, but he does have size and speed in spades — especially when he can keep his feet.

Using Jones as a designed runner can help raise his floor as a player, and pairing him with a potentially healthy Saquon Barkley could lead to fun play design opportunities for the creative Daboll. This would also help a rebuilding Giants offense stay on schedule more frequently.