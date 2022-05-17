Giants news, 5/17: OTAs Day 1, Joe Judge, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Practice Report: Giants kick off OTA season
Wide receiver Collin Johnson stood out, and Shane Lemieux made his return to the practice field.
Biggest questions facing each new NFL offensive play caller in 2022
How much do the Giants use Daniel Jones, the runner?
During Daboll’s time as the Bills’ play caller, their most efficient and explosive run game came off designed quarterback run concepts for Josh Allen, using his athleticism to get to the outside or his excellent size as a battering ram between the tackles.
Jones is several tiers below Allen as a player, but he does have size and speed in spades — especially when he can keep his feet.
Using Jones as a designed runner can help raise his floor as a player, and pairing him with a potentially healthy Saquon Barkley could lead to fun play design opportunities for the creative Daboll. This would also help a rebuilding Giants offense stay on schedule more frequently.
Joe Judge may call plays in new role with Patriots
Well, the Pats are known for being good at quarterback sneaks.
How the Jets’ and Giants’ game-changing 2022 NFL Draft classes could set the teams on a new course
How New York Giants Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll Are Redefining the “Giants Way”
Giants Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season
Predicting which Giants rookies will make biggest impact in 2022, from Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal to UDFAs
Kayvon Thibodeaux’s JREAM foundation will be providing opportunities for students to attend Core Prep Academy Football, a program that partners with private middle schools to provide a student athlete focused curriculum. pic.twitter.com/gymW5CSDXq— TheJreamFoundation (@TheJreamFound) May 16, 2022
