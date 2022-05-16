Giants news, 5/16: Wan’Dale Robinson, Tomon Fox, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

How first-round WR production compares to second-round WR production | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Can Giants Use Wan'Dale Robinson, Kadarius Toney Together?

... almost immediately after drafting Robinson in the second round, Schoen downplayed any rumors about trading Toney. Instead, he suggested that having multiple guys with similar skill sets only makes the Giants a stronger team. If Daboll can replicate the success he had in Buffalo with another similar-sized receiver, Isaiah McKenzie, with Toney and Robinson, Schoen won’t be wrong. McKenzie is another 5-foot-8 receiver who lines up either outside or in the slot and uses his speed to win matchups off the line of scrimmage. It’s very likely that the Giants’ new head coach saw some of McKenzie’s skill set in Robinson, and the latter will probably fill a similar role in New York’s offense. Daboll liked to put McKenzie in motion to run jet sweeps, putting the ball in his hands and letting him make plays with his speed and explosiveness.

Joe Schoen, Brian Daboll's mutual trust sets Giants on right path

Undrafted Tomon Fox has Lawrence Taylor in corner

2022 NFL schedule winners and losers: Vikings, Eagles benefit while Falcons, Raiders get tough slate - CBSSports.com

Winner: Giants Who knows if Brian Daboll can win consistently with Daniel Jones, but the calendar is at least inviting a rebound for this franchise. Four of their first six fall at home, and one of the two road games in that span comes on a neutral field in London. They play consecutive home games three different times. And after their nicely positioned Week 9 bye, they get the Texans and Lions before a seven-game stretch that includes five divisional games. They could be the Eagles of 2022: a holdover young QB with a new offensive coach capitalizing on a weak schedule to surprise out of the East.

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.