Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites.

Here’s all the biggest NFL headlines from this week:

NFC NORTH

The betting odds are out for all 18 weeks of the 2022 NFL schedule, but Detroit is favored in just four games.

The Chicago Bears officially announce these roster moves.

NFC SOUTH

The five-time Pro Bowler and Louisiana native is coming home!

Atlanta’s receiving corps is not yet complete, and they reportedly add another young target.

The Panthers have revealed their 2022 schedule, and they will face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in their only primetime appearance this season.

The future Hall off Fame quarterback will become the top guy for FOX after retirement

NFC WEST

We know the schedule, now let’s make some outlandishly early predictions for the Arizona Cardinals 2022 record.

Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

It looks as if the final game of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season will be Russell Wilson’s first game in Seattle as an opposition quarterback.

Tom Brady’s reported Fox salary could spell an early retirement for McVay

AFC EAST

The 2022 NFL schedule was released last night, giving us the week-by-week listing for all 272 regular season games.

The Jets recently had former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in for a visit that lasted two days, you don’t have someone in for a two day visit unless there is serious interest, so what would the DT bring to the Jets if he were to sign?

The Bills have the maximum primetime games plus Thanksgiving and two flex options

AFC NORTH

Free agent running back Tarik Cohen possibly signing with the Steelers could be a match made in the Steel City.

The schedule is out, and it’s pretty daunting for the Bengals.

Unfortunately, the usual draft-related nuggets are dominated by the team’s quarterback story instead.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

The Texans add a veteran to the front seven.

Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Tannehill is 100% right here. It is not his job to mentor Willis. His job is to go out and be the best quarterback he can be for the 2022 Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars and rookie OLB Travon Walker have locked in a deal ahead of the team’s rookie minicamp.

A couple of summers ago, I wrote an article about the “running back wall”, which is a name for the point where running back’s careers start to decline. While it was a good starting point, it was very far from perfect.

AFC WEST

Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department.

Just like the Anime reveal video, there are some nuggets to explore in this schedule

NDAs, unpaid bills, lawsuits and payouts

Chiefs headlines for Friday, May 13