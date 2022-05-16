Around SB Nation: What other NFL blogs are discussing

Every week we take a look around the NFL at each team. We pull the biggest and most discussed headlines from each of our 32 NFL websites.
NFC NORTH
Rapoport: Julio Jones, Odell Beckham “make sense” as Packers free agent targets
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
“This is actually a great market for them.”
Detroit Lions favored in just 4 games for 2022 season
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
The betting odds are out for all 18 weeks of the 2022 NFL schedule, but Detroit is favored in just four games.
Bears Sign WRs Tajae Sharpe and Dante Pettis, release Cyrus Holder and Henry Litwin
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
The Chicago Bears officially announce these roster moves.
Pro Football Focus names Kirk Cousins as Most Underrated Viking
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
And they have a pretty good point
NFC SOUTH
Saints sign WR Jarvis Landry
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
The five-time Pro Bowler and Louisiana native is coming home!
Falcons reportedly trade for Raiders WR Bryan Edwards
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Atlanta’s receiving corps is not yet complete, and they reportedly add another young target.
Panthers 2022 schedule gives them one primetime game vs. Falcons in Week 10
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
The Panthers have revealed their 2022 schedule, and they will face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football in their only primetime appearance this season.
Tom Brady to become lead analyst for FOX following playing career
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
The future Hall off Fame quarterback will become the top guy for FOX after retirement
NFC WEST
PFF names Emmanuel Moseley as the most underrated 49er
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
Moseley has a big season ahead of him
2022 NFL Schedule: Predicting every game for the Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
We know the schedule, now let’s make some outlandishly early predictions for the Arizona Cardinals 2022 record.
2022 Seahawks Schedule: Russell Wilson to open season in Seattle
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
It looks as if the final game of Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season will be Russell Wilson’s first game in Seattle as an opposition quarterback.
Rams can’t pay Sean McVay nearly as much as he could make as a broadcaster
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Tom Brady’s reported Fox salary could spell an early retirement for McVay
AFC EAST
Dolphins dominate ‘also notable’ games list from CBS Sports
Miami Dolphins (via The Phinsider)
The 2022 NFL schedule was released last night, giving us the week-by-week listing for all 272 regular season games.
Predicting every game on the Patriots’ 2022 schedule
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
It’s going to be intense.
What would Larry Ogunjobi bring to the Jets?
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
The Jets recently had former Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi in for a visit that lasted two days, you don’t have someone in for a two day visit unless there is serious interest, so what would the DT bring to the Jets if he were to sign?
Buffalo Bills get maximum exposure in 2022 NFL Schedule release
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
The Bills have the maximum primetime games plus Thanksgiving and two flex options
AFC NORTH
Ravens have been in trade talks regarding safety Chuck Clark
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Could Clark be on the move?
Tarik Cohen to the Steelers could be a perfect match
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Free agent running back Tarik Cohen possibly signing with the Steelers could be a match made in the Steel City.
What will be the Bengals’ most challenging game in 2022?
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
The schedule is out, and it’s pretty daunting for the Bengals.
Executives weigh in on the Browns’ drafting of WR David Bell, and handling of QB Baker Mayfield
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Unfortunately, the usual draft-related nuggets are dominated by the team’s quarterback story instead.
AFC SOUTH
Texans Sign Ex-Bills DE Jerry Hughes
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Texans add a veteran to the front seven.
On Ryan Tannehill and mentorship
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Tannehill is 100% right here. It is not his job to mentor Willis. His job is to go out and be the best quarterback he can be for the 2022 Tennessee Titans.
Jaguars, Travon Walker agree to terms on rookie deal
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
The Jaguars and rookie OLB Travon Walker have locked in a deal ahead of the team’s rookie minicamp.
An Analysis of the Running Back Wall — 2022 Update
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
A couple of summers ago, I wrote an article about the “running back wall”, which is a name for the point where running back’s careers start to decline. While it was a good starting point, it was very far from perfect.
AFC WEST
Report: Jerry Jeudy arrested in Arapahoe County
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department.
Taking a deeper look at the Chargers 2022 Schedule
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Just like the Anime reveal video, there are some nuggets to explore in this schedule
Silver Minings: Workplace issues mount for Mark Davis and Raiders
Oakland Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
NDAs, unpaid bills, lawsuits and payouts
Chiefs handed toughest first half of schedule in NFL history
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs headlines for Friday, May 13
