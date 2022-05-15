Giants news, 5/15: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Buffalo shooting statement, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

2022 NFL Offensive Tackle Rankings and Tiers | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Where does Andrew Thomas rank?

Most underrated player on all 32 NFL teams | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NEW YORK GIANTS: QB DANIEL JONES The Giants overdrafted Jones at No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but since then he has had an ugly situation around him that has only deteriorated. His box score statistics (21 touchdowns to 17 interceptions over the past two seasons) have belied better play, and had his offensive line not fallen to rack and ruin, we may have seen a player who the team had full confidence in going forward rather than a man at the last chance saloon. Jones isn’t a superstar quarterback by any means, but he has played better in a bad situation than people give him credit for. And that situation should have improved in dramatic fashion this offseason. Don’t be surprised if we see a significant bump in Jones’ PFF grade from the 70.0s into the 80.0s.

Giants, Jets Asked to Remove New York from Team Name in Fans' Lawsuit | Bleacher Report | Latest News, Videos and Highlights

Giants' Micah McFadden comes with Blake Martinez similarities

If McFadden is that good, that would be just fine.

Wan’Dale Robinson reveling newfound relationship with dad

Giants rookie minicamp observations (Day 2): Evan Neal at RT, Kayvon Thibodeaux as the class clown, UDFA standing out, more - nj.com

Can Kayvon Thibodeaux just be allowed to play football now?

