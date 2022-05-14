Giants roster moves: 2 rookie tryout players signed

The New York Giants signed two tryout players to their 90-man roster following Saturday’s second practice of rookie mini-camp. The Giants added Indiana edge defender Ryden Anderson and Maryland defensive back Jordan Mosley.

The two signings put the Giants at the 90-man limit. Any further signings will require corresponding cuts.

Anderson had also attended the Green Bay Packers’ rookie mini-camp a week ago as a tryout player. Anderson had 3.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss for the Hoosiers last season while playing as a grad transfer after four years at Ole Miss. He finished his college career with 10.5 sack in 49 games.

Anderson, 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, was the 42nd-ranked edge defender in Dane Brugler’s draft guide for The Athletic. Brugler writes:

Anderson looks the part with his size, strength and length to lock out and control the point of attack. He has a powerful stab move, but his first step quickness is average with heavy legs that lack shifty movements. He offers inside-outside versatility, although his lack of twitch might limit his playmaking radius vs. the run. Overall, Anderson doesn’t have much in his bag of tricks as a pass rusher, but he is a bulldozer downhill with ammo in his hands to power through soft shoulders.

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan summarized Anderson this way in his draft guide:

Strengths:

- Excellent size and frame to withstand the rigors of POA play in the NFL. He’s an assignment-focused player that does a solid job of playing his role.

- Wears on OL throughout the day with his physical strength and consistency in his approach. He is able to shoot his hands quickly on an OL, forcing him to work all throughout the rep. Areas of Improvement:

- Needs to play with much more giddy up within his game. At times it feels as if he’s thinking out there on the field, which leads to his play not being as fast.

- Needs to be better at quickly disengaging from blocks. Hands have to get more violent at the POA.

- Developing as more than just a gap occupier should be another goal for him as he moves forward.

The Giants drafted Anderson’s Indiana teammate, Micah McFadden, in Round 4.

Mosley was Brugler’s 68th-ranked safety. He is a 6-1, 210-pound strong safety who played 36 games over four seasons with the Terrapins. He led Maryland with 83 tackles in 2021.

Here is a Mosley scouting report written prior to the 2021 season:

The Maryland Terrapins love putting Jordan Mosley one-on-one with tight ends and running backs because of his space defending ability. Mosley has good size and is an excellent tackler – especially when in space. He was the safety that opposing teams targetted because of the size advantages that they had against him. He held up too, for the most part, showing good instincts and solid tackling ability. Mosley was more oftentimes than not utilized closer to the line of scrimmage as a nickel defender. He played a lot of off-man coverage and showed the ability to stick with people. The thing that will hold him back is his lack of straight-line speed. He was often the targeted defender in man coverage with sweep action movement to get solid several yards between that and his passiveness at times when not in space. It’ll drop him a little bit in a deep class.

The Giants will conclude rookie mini-camp on Sunday, but there will not be any on-field work. OTAs begin on Monday.