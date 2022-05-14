New York Giants reportedly sign 6 draft picks [updated]

Six of the New York Giants 11 draft picks have reportedly signed their rookie contracts.

[Update - Saturday, 5/14]

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting that first round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal will sign their rookie contracts after Saturday’s practice.

Per OverTheCap, Thibodeaux’s contract will be worth $36,206,254. ($23.511 million signing bonus) and have a 2022 cap hit of roughly $6.58 million.

Neal’s contract is worth $28,215,422 ($17.7 million signing bonus) and he will have a 2022 cap hit of roughly $5.13 million.

As of this writing, the Giants still need to sign second round pick WR Wan’Dale Robinson, third round picks CB CorDale Flott and OL Joshua Ezeudu, and fourth round picks TE Daniel Bellinger and S Dane Belton.

Linebacker Micah McFadden (Round 5, No. 146), defensive tackle D.J. Davidson (Round 5, No. 147), offensive lineman Marcus McKethan (No. 5, No. 173) and linebacker Darrian Beavers (Round 6, No. 182) have all reportedly signed their rookie deals.

That leaves seven draft picks, all of the players drafted in Rounds 1-4, still unsigned.

Rookie contracts are slotted. Per Spotrac, here is the value of the signed deals.

McFadden’s deal will be worth $4.015 million with a 2022 cap hit of $793,927; Davidson, selected one pick later, gets a deal worth $4.014 million with a cap hit of $793,529; McKethan’s contract will be worth $3.936 million with a cap hit of $774,128; Beavers’ four-year deal is worth $3.866 million with a cap charge of $756,634.

The Giants continue their rookie mini-camp on Saturday. Here is our report from Day 1.