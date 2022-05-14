Giants news, 5/14: Recapping Day 1 of rookie mini-camp, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants rookie mini-camp opens

The Giants’ rookies took the field for the first time yesterday in their new uniforms, an event that had some of them emotional and drew celebrities out to partake in the festivities.

When your GM used to be a college QB (for a minute). Yes, that is Joe Schoen throwing passes at #Giants rookie mini camp. pic.twitter.com/UXJUrKEKnL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 13, 2022

The New York @Giants Rookies Preparing For A Night Out With The Nature Boy! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/9DzB3qoVOu — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 13, 2022

Just got off work — Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) May 13, 2022

More headlines

2022 NFL Offensive Tackle Rankings and Tiers

PFF has Andrew Thomas ranked as the twentieth-best tackle. Too low?

Tiki Barber on Giants schedule: ‘They can get to Thanksgiving and feel good about their playoff chances

Wan’Dale Robinson a player to watch as Giants rookie minicamp begins

