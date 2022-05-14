Giants news, 5/14: Recapping Day 1 of rookie mini-camp, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Giants rookie mini-camp opens
The Giants’ rookies took the field for the first time yesterday in their new uniforms, an event that had some of them emotional and drew celebrities out to partake in the festivities.
When your GM used to be a college QB (for a minute). Yes, that is Joe Schoen throwing passes at #Giants rookie mini camp. pic.twitter.com/UXJUrKEKnL— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 13, 2022
The New York @Giants Rookies Preparing For A Night Out With The Nature Boy! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/9DzB3qoVOu— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 13, 2022
Just got off work— Kayvon Thibodeaux (@kayvont) May 13, 2022
More headlines
2022 NFL Offensive Tackle Rankings and Tiers
PFF has Andrew Thomas ranked as the twentieth-best tackle. Too low?
Tiki Barber on Giants schedule: ‘They can get to Thanksgiving and feel good about their playoff chances
Wan’Dale Robinson a player to watch as Giants rookie minicamp begins
In case you missed it
- Takeaways from Day 1 of Giants rookie mini-camp
- NFC East notebook: Settling in after the draft
- UDFA signings: Get to know your Giants undrafted free agents
- Peeking ahead at the 2023 quarterback class
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...