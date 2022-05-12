Giants 2022 NFL schedule release: Dates, times, primetime games and more

The New York Giants haven’t won a season-opener since 2016, when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 20-19, en route to their only playoff appearance since 2011. Odds are, they aren’t going to win their 2022 opener, either.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Giants as 6.5-point Week 1 underdogs.

The Giants, starting over with a new general manager and head coach after a 4-13 season, will travel to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Tennessee was 12-5 last season and has won double-digit games two seasons in a row. The Titans have had winning records in six consecutive seasons, making the playoffs in four of those years. The Giants are riding a streak of five straight double-digit loss seasons.

This is the first time since 2001 that the Giants will open the season on the road against an AFC team. They lost to the Denver Broncos, 31-20, that year.

The home opener will come the following Sunday. The Giants will host the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 18. The Giants defeated the Panthers at MetLife Stadium last season, 25-3.

Happy Holidays?

This schedule is not going to go over well with Mrs. Big Blue View. The Giants are at the Jerry-Dome to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. They are on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve. They are home vs. the Indianapolis Colts on New Year’s Day.

That’s three holidays that will be work days for Big Blue View. No, that is definitely not going to be fun.

Frenetic finish?

As usual, the NFL has backloaded the Giants’ schedule with NFC East games. Five of the Giants’ last seven games will be against NFC East foes. Question is, will those games mean anything for the Giants or will they be playing out the string of another dismal season?

National games

The Giants will be in the national spotlight several times.

The season opener against Tennessee is in the national window at 4:25 p.m.

In Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

In Week 5 the Giants will be in London against the Green Bay Packers. That will be a 9:30 a.m. game that kicks off the Sunday slate of games.

In Week 8 the Giants get a 4:25 p.m. national game against the Seattle Seahawks.

In Week 12 the Giants get a Thanksgiving Day game against Dallas. The NFL didn’t have the Giants and Cowboys open the season against each other, but the league is certainly leaning into that matchup. Let’s hope the Giants make that a good decision.

Frequent fliers

Per their PR Department, the Giants will log 13, 374 air miles in October. That will include trips to London, Jacksonville and Seattle.

Giants 2022 schedule

Week 1 — @ Tennessee Titans (Sunday, Sept. 11 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET | TV: FOX)

Week 2 — vs. Carolina Panthers (Sept. 18 | Time: 1 p.m.)

Week 3 — vs. Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football, Sept. 26 | Time: 8:15 p.m.)

Week 4 — vs. Chicago Bears (Oct. 2 | Time: 1 p.m.)

Week 5 — @ Green Bay Packers (London | Oct. 9 | Time: 9:30 a.m. | TV: NFL Network)

Week 6 — vs. Baltimore Ravens (Oct. 16 | Time: 1 p.m.)

Week 7 — @ Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 23 | Time: 1 p.m.)

Week 8 — @ Seattle Seahawks (Oct. 30 | Time: 4:25 p.m.)

Week 9 — BYE

Week 10 — vs. Houston Texans (Nov. 13 | Time: 1 p.m.)

Week 11 — vs. Detroit Lions (Nov. 20 | Time: 1 p.m.)

Week 12 — @ Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day | Time: 4:30 p.m.)

Week 13 — vs. Washington Commanders (Dec. 4 | Time: 1 p.m.)

Week 14 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m.)

Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)

Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m.)

Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m.)

Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)