Giants officially announce 4 additions to personnel department

The New York Giants on Thursday officially announced four additions to their player personnel department.

General manager Joe Schoen is adding Chris Rossetti as director of pro scouting , Dennis Hickey as assistant director of player personnel, Mike Derice as a national scout and Scott Hamel as Southwest area scout.

Rossetti spent the previous seven seasons with the Miami Dolphins, the first two (2015-16) working with Schoen. In 2021, Rossetti was the Dolphins’ assistant director of pro scouting.

Rossetti joined the Dolphins as a pro personnel assistant in 2015 and spent five seasons (2016-20) as a pro scout for the team.

Prior to that, Rossetti spent three years in the personnel department of the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts. He was the Argonauts director of player personnel in 2014 when he was only 24 years old.

Hickey comes to the Giants from the Buffalo Bills, for whom he was a senior national scout from 2017-21, a tenure that mirrored Schoen’s time in Buffalo. Schoen and Hickey also worked together when Hickey was the Dolphins’ general manager in 2014-15.

Hickey joined the Dolphins after spending 18 years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including three seasons (2011-13) as the team’s director of player personnel. From 2004-10, he was the team’s director of college scouting.

Hickey joined the Buccaneers as a pro personnel assistant in 1996.

Derice spent the previous 10 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, the last nine as a Northeast area scout. He began his tenure in Indianapolis as a scouting assistant in 2012.

Derice played collegiately at Stony Brook.

Hamel comes to the Giants from the Chicago Bears, where from 2015-21 he was first an NFS (combine) scout and then an area scout in the Midwest (2017-20) and Southeast (2021).

He previously spent four years at Northwestern University, first as an offensive quality control coach, then as a graduate assistant working with the wide receivers and offensive line and lastly as the assistant director of player personnel.

Hamel was a walk-on running back/fullback at the University of Michigan.

The Giants have let Chris Pettit, Kyle O’Brien, Ken Sternfeld and Matt Schauger go from their personnel department this offseason. Former assistant GM Kevin Abrams was reassigned.