Giants 2022 schedule release tracker: Leaks, rumors, news, TV channel, streaming, more

We already know who the New York Giants will play during their 17-game 2022 NFL schedule. We just don’t know when. By Thursday night, that will change as the official NFL schedule will be revealed via TV extravaganza.

NFL teams will announce their first home game opponent at 6 p.m. ET. The full schedule release will come at 8 p.m.

On TV: Fans can watch the schedule release on NFL Network, which will be simulcast on FS1. ESPN will also have its own schedule release show at the same time via ESPN2.

Streaming options: NFL.com, NFL app, ESPN+, fubo TV

Throughout the day, bits and pieces of that schedule will be leaked. Follow along here or use the Twitter stream at the bottom of the post to keep up with the latest information.

Schedule tracker

We already know the Giants will face the Packers Week 5 in London. Below, all of the credible leaks and rumors we come across throughout the day on Thursday.

Week 1 — at Tennessee Titans (Sunday, Sept. 11)

The New York Post is reporting that the Giants will travel to face the Tennessee Titans to open the season. The Post is reporting the home opener as being against the Carolina Panthers, but did not guarantee that as the Week 2 contest.

Oct. 9 — @ Packers (London)

9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

