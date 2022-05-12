Giants news, 5/12: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kadarius Toney, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Answering the 2022 NFL draft’s biggest questions - Experts debate favorite picks, top rookie classes, fantasy stars, more
Three of 12 experts in ESPN’s roundtable picked Kayvon Thibodeaux to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Only Aidan Hutchinson got as many votes.
What Giants need from Kadarius Toney, Azeez Ojulari in Year 2
Now that Joe Schoen cut James Bradberry, what’s next on Giants GM’s agenda? 6 things on the to-do list
Giants secondary has huge hole after release of cornerback James Bradberry
Hall of Famer & Captain Harry Carson started a Go Fund Me for Super Bowl teammate Brad Benson, who faces numerous neurological and physical challenges requiring monetary assistance. Harry asks us all to join his team and this effort in whatever way we can: https://t.co/B9Bk2yx89e— NYG in the Community (@GiantsCRDept) May 11, 2022
Giants rookie EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux wants to pursue a career in sports broadcasting after his playing career ends.— WBG84 (@WBG84) May 11, 2022
New York City is the perfect launching pad towards that future endeavour. #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/6z7lJWUEUZ
In case you missed it
- Giants’ 90-man roster: WR Alex Bachman is still in the mix
- NFL power rankings: Where do the Giants stand post-draft?
- New York Giants way-too-early 53-man roster projection
- What’s the plan? What might the Giants’ blocking scheme look like?
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.
You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.
You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS
BBV social platforms
BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
Loading comments...