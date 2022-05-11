NFL power rankings: Where do the Giants stand post-draft?

Did the New York Giants at least inch up toward respectability in offseason NFL power rankings following the 2022 NFL Draft? Let’s look at a smattering of rankings posted since the draft concluded to find out.

NFL Power Rankings: Post-draft Super Bowl favorites? Rams, Bills fight for No. 1 - The Athletic

27. (tie) New York Giants

2021 record: 4-13

Previous rank: 29 The Giants are sending mixed messages: They didn’t draft a quarterback this spring, but they also declined to pick up the fifth-year option for starter Daniel Jones. That means Jones is at a critical point this season. Either he proves to the Giants he’s worthy of an extension, or they can easily move on. Will the team around Jones help his chances of earning a new contract? The addition of right tackle Evan Neal, especially, should help.

NFL Power Rankings: Which teams improved most after 2022 NFL Draft? | NFL.com

Giants — No. 28

Previous rank: No. 30 The Giants desperately needed some good vibes, and they got them in a first round that ended with two potential star additions in defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal at Nos. 5 and 7 overall, respectively. Thibodeaux’s talent and overflowing charisma — prominently on display in consecutive appearances on the Around The NFL Podcast last week — could make him a Michael Strahan-like star in the Big Apple. New York also made news with the decision to decline the fifth-year option of quarterback Daniel Jones’ rookie contract. It’s an unorthodox move, but one rooted in welcome logic. If Jones finally balls out in Year 4, Big Blue will live with the financial fallout.

NFL Power Rankings: Broncos, Ravens, Chargers among big risers post-draft, Rams stay No. 1, new team in cellar - CBSSports.com

Giants — No. 25 (up 4)

They are riding high after an impressive draft haul. But none of it will matter if Daniel Jones doesn’t improve under new coach Brian Daboll.

NFL Power Rankings for the 2022 NFL Season: WalterFootball.com

27. New York Giants (4-13) - Previously: 27

Daniel Jones has been awful for most of his career, but to be fair, he never had much of a chance because the Giants’ offensive line has been terrible. That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, as Evan Neal, Mark Glowinski and Jon Feliciano have joined an improving Andrew Thomas. If Saquon Barkley stays healthy for a change, and Kenny Golladay plays like he did prior to 2021, the Giants might actually be competitive.

NFL power rankings: Chiefs, Packers, Buccaneers stabilize after offseason drama; Patriots, Bears slip with weak 2022 drafts | Sporting News

29. New York Giants (27)

The Giants are hoping Daniel Jones will show something worth keeping beyond 2022 under Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka. It helps to upgrade his protection with some key additions, led by rookie Evan Neal. Jones also needs to get more out of his weapons and durable rushing help from Saquon Barkley. The defense might end up being the backbone of the team under Wink Martindale, now with rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux as the headline centerpiece.

NFL power rankings: 2022 draft helps Ravens, Eagles, Jets | USA Today

29. Giants (29):

Speaking of forward progress and excuses, the table also seems nicely set for QB Daniel Jones in Year 4 ... even if a fifth-year contract option isn’t on the menu.

2022 NFL power rankings: Post-draft standings for every team | RSN

26. New York Giants

Taken at No. 5, Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will instantly give the Giants’ defensive line a boost. Two picks later, the club took the second offensive lineman off the board by drafting Alabama tackle Evan Neal. While the club isn’t entirely happy with the production of quarterback Daniel Jones, a solid left tackle and their second-round pick Kentucky wideout Wan’Dale Robinson could offer support. Still without solid production from running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants will likely struggle.

NFL Post-Draft Power Rankings: Chiefs and Eagles improve while Tennessee slides | Pro Football Network