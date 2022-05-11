Giants news, 5/11: Kayvon Thibodeaux donated $50K to charity for Graham Gano’s No. 5

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Kayvon Thibodeaux donates to charity for Graham Gano’s jersey number

Graham Gano had some fun messing with Kayvon Thibodeaux over swapping jersey numbers, but the veteran kicker says he had been preparing to potentially give up his No. 5 for a while.

“I was like, man, I guarantee if we draft him, he’s going to want my number,” Gano said. “It was expected for sure.”

At least some good came out of it: Thibodeaux will be donating $50,000 to Puppies Behind Bars, which raises service dogs for veterans, in exchange for the jersey number. Gano will go back to the No. 9 he wore with the Carolina Panthers.

“Maybe in 10-15 years when he retires and I’m still kicking, I can get No. 5 back,” Gano joked. “There’s a whole lot of meaning in that No. 5 to him. I just wanted to be a good teammate and also be able to support others throughout the whole process.”

“You look at the way that situation played out, like the Giants – I know it seems like the Giants didn’t have a lot of offers – they actually had a lot of offers,” Rapoport said. “They had several teams make legitimate, workable trade offers for them, but that new team couldn’t then come to terms with Bradberry on a new deal because he wanted that 10 million, 12 million, he wanted more.

Giants’ options aren’t pretty after releasing James Bradberry

The depth chart gets ugly after Adoree’ Jackson.

Inside Thibodeaux & Neal's combine interviews



Watch NEW episode of Giants Life: https://t.co/pWLMeZaZQO pic.twitter.com/eAqQiF22Ee — New York Giants (@Giants) May 10, 2022

No one better to talk the @Giants than @samtheprince14. #TogetherBlue



He's breaking down the Giants offseason and QB Daniel Jones! pic.twitter.com/SFOdBDq04P — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 10, 2022

