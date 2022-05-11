Giants’ 90-man roster: WR Alex Bachman is still in the mix

Is Alex Bachman a player just waiting for someone to give him a real chance? Or, is he a player who has topped out as a practice squad player and emergency fill-in? Let’s talk about the wide receiver as we settle into the rhythm of profiling the players who will be on the New York Giants 90-man training camp roster.

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 190

Age: 25

Position: Wide receiver

Experience: 2

Contract: One-year, $828,500 | 2021 cap hit: $828,500

Career to date

If it feels like Bachman has been with the Giants forever, it is because in a way he has. At least in football years. Bachman joined the Giants’ practice squad in the middle of the 2019 season, and has been there on and off ever since.

That means that Bachman is, in a weird way, an elder statesman who is now on his third Giants head coach. In all that time, Bachman has appeared in four games. Three of those came at the end of last season. In that time, he returned four kickoffs for an averaged of 23.5 yards and one punt for 16 yards. He rushed once, losing 3 yards. Bachman has never been targeted as a receiver.

2022 outlook

Bachman’s late-season cameo in 2021 came after the Giants parted ways with veteran return man Pharoh Cooper. It revealed that perhaps, just perhaps, Bachman can be a useful NFL kickoff and punt returner.

The Giants have a number of players who can fill those roles, though. Kadarius Toney and Wan’Dale Robinson are front-line guys who could be returners. C.J. Board, Richie James, Matt Breida (kickoffs) are also possibilities. Board had emerged as the Giants’ primary returner before going on IR last season with a fractured forearm.

Bachman will probably do well to hold onto a practice squad spot for a third straight season.