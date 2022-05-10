Giants roster moves: 4 players waived to make space for undrafted free agents

The New York Giants have waived four players to make room on the 90-man roster for the signings of undrafted free agents who will participate in rookie mini-camp from Friday thru Sunday.

Waived were:

LB Omari Cobb; TE Jake Hausmann; TE Rysen John; OL Wes Martin

Martin was signed off the Washington Football Team’s practice squad last season when Nick Gates was placed on injured reserve after Week 2. Martin played in seven games with one start, garnering a total of 130 offensive snaps.

Cobb played in one game for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020. He spent part of last season on the Giants’ practice squad.

John is a former Division II player out of Simon Fraser University in Canada. He was on injured reserve a year ago, and spent part of 2020 on the Giants’ practice squad.

Hausmann spent part of last season on the Giants’ practice squad.

The Giants have not yet made the signings of any undrafted free agents official.

The Giants will hold OTAs as follows:

May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3

Mandatory mini-camp will be held June 7-9.