Giants news, 5/10: Kayvon Thibodeaux gets No. 5 jersey from Graham Gano

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

It appears that fifth overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux has successfully pried the No. 5 jersey away from veteran placekicker Graham Gano. This likely did not come cheap for the rookie.

Thibodeaux got it pic.twitter.com/CgugYafpd4 — New York Giants (@Giants) May 9, 2022

Gano took to Twitter to tease a charity donation by Thibodeaux that the placekicker wasn’t quite ready to reveal.

That money is going to charity sonny son son. But I’m down for some Nobu . Excited to tell everyone what @kayvont helped support tomorrow! https://t.co/KL0EoTVzsq — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) May 9, 2022

This shows you what James Bradberry’s teammates think of him. Legitimately good dude. pic.twitter.com/xVWKmlCVJa — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 10, 2022

