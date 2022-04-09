Podcasts galore! Busy week on the airwaves for Big Blue View

It’s been a busy week for Big Blue View in terms of podcasts, with what we believe is a lot of great content. Let’s put it all in one place so you can get caught up.

Nick Falato and Chris Pflum are now teamed up for what they are calling the ‘Chris and Nick Show.’

In one episode, Chris and Nick discuss offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft. We know there is no interest in those players from New York Giants fans.

Chris and Nick also talked with Mark Schofield about the 2022 quarterback class. That episode can be listened to here:

Yours truly had a busy week with four shows.

On Monday, I talked with Jon Sokoloff, Sports Director for WCBI News in Mississippi, about Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross.

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan joined the show to talk about draft prospects.

Matt Waldman of the Rookie Scouting Portfolio came on the show to talk about skill position players. This is a long one, so set aside some time.

Finally, I chatted with former Giant Nate Ebner about his new book, ‘Finish Strong.’