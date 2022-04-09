Giants news, 4/9: Daniel Jones, Sam Howell, Eli Manning, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Is Giants’ Daniel Jones a lost cause? Why NFL experts wonder if he will actually seize his final opportunity in 2022

Analysts are mostly pessimistic about Jones’ future.

Will Giants look for Daniel Jones’ successor during Day 2 of NFL Draft?

Does Sam Howell make sense as a second-round pick?

Giants support growth of girls high school football

New York Giants make it clear: Daniel Jones is QB1, Tyrod Taylor is No. 2

In case you missed it

