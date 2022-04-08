Giants news, 4/8: Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, prospect rankings, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

How Will the Giants Answer Their Daniel Jones Question?

Players rarely wind up playing on that fifth-year option; the act of picking it up usually indicates that a team wants to initiate long-term contract negotiations. Only two quarterbacks have ever played on their fifth-year option (Jameis Winston with the Buccaneers and Marcus Mariota with the Titans), because second contracts almost always get done well before that point—or the option wasn’t picked up in the first place. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is currently stuck somewhere in the middle of that dichotomy: He hasn’t shown nearly enough in his first three seasons to convince New York to give him a big second contract, yet he’s also done just enough to prevent the team from giving up on him. Having drafted Jones 35 months ago, the Giants’ evaluation period is just about up. They have until May 2, the first Monday after the draft, to pick up Jones’s fifth-year option, which would lock him in for a fully guaranteed salary of about $22.4 million for 2023.

Daniel Jones and Other Giants Dilemmas

‘The Beast’ 2022 NFL Draft guide: Dane Brugler’s 399 scouting reports and rankings of 1,698 players

The Athletic’s annual “Beast” is here. The top 10 prospects in order are:

Aidan Hutchinson; Ikem Ekwonu; Evan Neal; Travon Walker; Ahmad Gardner; Kyle Hamilton; Charles Cross; Kayvon Thibodeaux; Devin Lloyd; Garrett Wilson.

NFL Draft 2022: Giants’ Joe Schoen won’t draft QB high this year, but who could he target in 2023 if Daniel Jones struggles again?

Brian Flores’ NFL lawsuit and a ‘fake interview process’ - Everything we know about Steve Wilks, Ray Horton additions and what’s next

The Biggest Question Facing Each New NFL Head Coach Heading into 2022 Draft

