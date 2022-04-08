Giants mock draft tracker: With draft closing in, things are getting serious

Things are getting serious now when it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft. We are less than three weeks away from Round 1, teams are beginning to make pre-emptive draft trades, pre-draft visits are being made, we’re hearing more about what teams are thinking and the heavy hitters are releasing their draft guides.
We will use our mock draft tracker this week to catch up on some speculation, talk about draft guides, visits and more. And, oh yeah, we will total up this week’s mock drafts.
Draft guide season!
As I said, the heavy hitters have now published their draft guides.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic is out with his annual guide, affectionately called ‘The Beast.’ There are 399 scouting reports in Brugler’s guide. Subscribe to The Athletic and it’s a free download. I hate to give away a free ad, but the guide itself is worth the subscription price.
Matt Waldman is out with his Rookie Scouting Portfolio Draft Guide, the most in-depth source you will find anywhere for information on quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and tight ends. You can get the RSP at mattwaldmanrsp.com.
I had the pleasure of holding my annual podcast chat with Waldman this week. We had a fun, informative chat and I think it’s well worth the 90 minutes it would take you to listen to the entire show.
Another of Big Blue View’s favorite, Emory Hunt, published his Football Gameplan Draft Guide this week. There are 1,000 prospects graded in Hunt’s guide. If you want info on prospects you have never heard of or guys who will end up in camps as undrafted free agents, Hunt is your guy. Get the guide at Footballgameplan.com.
I also had the please of chatting with Emory this week. Give that show a listen, too.
Draft visits
The Combine is a distant memory. Pro days have been completed. Now, teams are hosting their 30 allotted prospect visits and local pro days.
Via WalterFootball, this is the reported list of players the Giants met with or had at Quest Diagnostics for a visit. A note — I have not confirmed these. Also, ‘PRI’ means private visit.
- Nik Bonitto, Outside Linebacker, Oklahoma (PRI)
- Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Arkansas (COM)
- James Cook, Running Back, Georgia (PRI)
- Charles Cross, Offensive Tackle, Mississippi State (COM)
- Nakobe Dean, Outside Linebacker, Georgia (PRO)
- Ikem Ekwonu, Offensive Tackle, N.C. State (PRI)
- Ahmad Gardner^, Cornerback, Cincinnati (COM, PRO, PRI)
- Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State (PRI)
- Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame (VIR)
- Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive End, Michigan (PRI)
- Zion Johnson^, Offensive Guard, Boston College (COM, SR)
- Tyler Linderbaum, Center, Iowa (COM)
- Jesse Luketa, Linebacker, Penn State (LOC)
- Trey McBride, Tight End, Colorado State (COM)
- Evan Neal, Offensive Guard, Alabama (PRI)
- Kenny Pickett, Quarterback, Pittsburgh (PRI)
- Jalen Pitre, Safety, Baylor (VIR)
- Brian Robinson Jr., Running Back, Alabama (PRI)
- Derek Stingley, Cornerback, LSU (COM)
- Cole Strange, Offensive Guard, Chattanooga (WOR)
- Kayvon Thibodeaux^, Defensive End, Oregon (COM, PRI)
- Cole Turner, Tight End, Nevada (VIR)
- Travon Walker, Defensive End, Georgia (PRI)
- Malik Willis^, Quarterback, Liberty (COM, PRI)
The Giants also held their local pro day, which does not count toward the 30-man visits, on Thursday. Art Stapleton is all over which prospects attended that.
Draft chatter
It really is time to begin focusing in earnest on what some of the most well-connected draft analysts are telling us, especially when they are saying it’s what they are hearing from NFL teams.
- Pro Football Network wrote this week that it seems increasingly possible that the top three offensive tackles — Evan Neal, Ickey Ekwonu and Charles Cross — will come off the board in the top six selections.
- Peter Schrager of NFL.com did his first mock draft, one he said is based on what he is hearing from NFL teams. He gave the Giants Ekwonu at No. 5 and, interestingly, Georgia’s Walker at No. 7. Schrager had Sauce Gardner going No. 4 to the New York Jets.
- Bruce Feldman of The Athletic gave the Giants linebacker Devin Lloyd of Utah at No. 5 and Gardner at No. 7. Neal and Ekwonu are off the board. Not only does Feldman have the Giants passing on Cross, he doesn’t have Cross going in Round 1. I find that hard to believe.
As for the players Feldman did pick for New York, one coach called Lloyd “a freaking stud.” Of Gardner, one coach told Feldman he is “imposing.”
Mock drafts
Now, for where we stand with this week’s mock draft tracker.
The slugfest for the player most often mocked to the Giant at No. 5 continues this week. Neal keeps the top spot this week, chosen in 18 of 65 mock drafts (27.7 percent). Ickey Ekwonu of NC State was chosen 17 times (26.2 percent). Cincinnati cornerback Sauce Gardner was the choice five times (7.7 percent).
At No. 7, Gardner was the choice 10 times (15.4 percent), and Florida State edge defender Jermaine Johnson II was selected nine times (13.8 percent).
2022 Mock Draft Tracker
|Date
|Mock
|Round 1 (No. 5)
|Round 1 (No. 7)
|Round 2 (No. 36)
|4/7
|CBS (Edwards)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|4/7
|Draftwire (Easterling)
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State (Trade down to No. 16)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|4/7
|NFL.com (Schrager)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|4/6
|CBS (Trapasso)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|4/6
|PFN (Wilson)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
|4/6
|PFF (Monson)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|4/6
|Drafttek
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|4/5
|San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|4/5
|CBS (Prisco)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|4/5
|USA Today (MIddlehurst-Schwartz)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|4/5
|NFL.com (Davis)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|4/5
|Walter Football
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|4/4
|Sporting News (Iyer)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|4/4
|CBS (Wilson)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|4/4
|PFF (Treash)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Nakobe Dean, ILB, Georgia
|Zion Johnson, G, Boston College
|4/4
|NFL Mocks
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|4/4
|Walter Football (Campbell)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|4/3
|Draft Network (Marino)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|4/2
|Touchdown Wire (Farrar)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|4/1
|SI (Hanson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|4/1
|Bleacher Report (Knox)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|4/1
|Bleacher Report (Staff)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|3/31
|Yahoo! Sports (Edholm)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/31
|NFL.com (Frelund)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/30
|Dallas Morning News (Watkins)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
|3/30
|ESPN (Tannenbaum)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/29
|SNY (Vacchiano)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|3/29
|CBS (Brinson)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/29
|NFL.com (Brooks)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/29
|Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/28
|Draft Countdown (Bosarge)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|3/28
|PFF (Gayle)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/28
|Sharp Football (McCrystal)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/27
|Huddle Report (Johannes)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|3/27
|Draft Network (Weissman)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|3/26
|DraftPlex (Pruett)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/26
|Tankathon
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/26
|NY Post (Serby)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/26
|PFN (Mellor)
|Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
|3/25
|CBS (Fornelli)
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|3/25
|NFL.com (Reuter)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Drake Jackson, Edge, USC
|3/24
|NFL.com (Jones-Drew)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/22
|NFL.com (Jeremiah)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/22
|Football Outsiders (Klassen)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
|3/22
|USA Today (Davis)
|Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/20
|Touchdown Wire (Schofield)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/20
|Draft Network (Parson)
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/17
|PFF (Renner)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/14
|LA Times (Farmer)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/14
|Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida State
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|3/13
|Draft Network (Sanchez)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
|3/11
|Pro Football Network (Fragoza)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|3/9
|FOX Sports (McIntyre)
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/8
|NFL.com (Zierlein)
|Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
|Jermaine Johnson, Edge, Florida St.
|3/8
|Pro Football Focus (Spielberger)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|3/7
|SB Nation (Dator)
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/7
|SI (Serritella)
|Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|3/7
|Draft Countdown (Hallam)
|Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
|3/7
|Blue Chip Scouting
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|3/7
|DraftKings
|Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/6
|SI (Kelly)
|Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/6
|College Football News
|Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
|David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan
|3/4
|Pro Football Network (Mellor)
|Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
|Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
|3/2
|Pro Football Network (Miller)
|Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
|Derek Stingley, CB, LSU
|3/1
|ESPN (Kiper)
|Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
|Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
