NFL expects Giants to address right tackle in Round 1

Executives and scouts around the NFL expect the New York Giants to address right tackle in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here is what one team exec told SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano:

“I think we’ve all penciled in the Giants for taking a tackle there,” said a rival team executive. “How could they not? They don’t have a starter (at right tackle). They don’t have any money. They’d be crazy to do anything else. It would be a shock, it really would.”

Well, duh.

The Giants have two picks (5 and 7) in the top 10. There are three tackles — Evan Neal of Alabama, Ickey Ekwonu of NC State, Charles Cross of Mississippi State — who could be selected in those first seven picks.

The Giants have focused on their offensive line this offseason, adding guards Mark Glowinski, Max Garcia and Jamil Douglas, along with center Jon Feliciano. The only tackle they have added, though, is Matt Gono and he is considered a swing tackle more than a player you want to be a 16-game starter.

So, the signs are clear that right tackle is atop the priority list. Here are opinions from two NFC scouts: