Giants news, 4/7: Running back draft targets, Joe Schoen, more

Tuesday, the Giants hosted three top running back prospects for top-30 visits — each team only gets 30 in-person visits. Those players: Georgia’s James Cook, Alabama’s Brian Robinson and Iowa State’s Breece Hall. In that group, Hall has been projected by some as high as the late first round. Cook and Robinson are more viewed as mid-round picks. The Giants also spoke with a handful of running backs at the NFL Combine, including Florida’s Dameon Pierce and Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller.

Two top-10 picks will make them better. In the meantime, this roster is worse than the 4-13 version that started last season, and perhaps the worst it has been in this century. Giants win the division if ... all the other teams quit on the season. Really, something crazy would need to happen for these Giants to win the NFC East. Their roster is weak and they are going to be relying heavily on rookies. Not ideal. In addition, running back Saquon Barkley would need to play like he did pre-injury as a rookie, quarterback Daniel Jones needs a Josh Allen-like jump and most of Barkley, Jones and receivers Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard must remain healthy. That seems to be asking a lot.

Of Buffalo’s five first-round picks, two — cornerback Tre’Davious White and quarterback Josh Allen — have become Pro Bowl players. Defensive lineman Ed Oliver, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Gregory Rousseau all quickly became starters. Six of Buffalo’s second- and third-round picks became starters: Offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, tight end Dawson Knox and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips. That the Bills found a capable tight end in the third round (in 2018) bodes well for the Giants, who are likely to use a mid-round pick on a tight end, given their dearth of quality at the position.

The Giants have $6,340,274 in salary cap space after the Adoree' Jackson restructure, per NFLPA records.



The Jets have $17,650,453 remaining.



The Jets will need about $13.1M of that for their draft class. The Giants will need $12.5M for their class (per OverTheCap). — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) April 6, 2022

