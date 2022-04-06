Giants news, 4/6: MetLife Stadium draft day party, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants to host Draft Day party at MetLife Stadium

If you can’t make it out to Vegas for the NFL Draft, MetLife Stadium has you covered.

The Giants are hosting a party in East Rutherford on April 28, complete with giveaways and autographs from current and former players. The gates open at 6 p.m.

Season ticket holders can claim free tickets now at Giants.com/DraftParty. A limited amount of tickets will be released to the public at noon on April 12.

Giants’ new regime made Sterling Shepard feel wanted

“I wanted to be around a group of guys that wanted me to be around the team. That’s the grasp I got from those guys when talking to them,” Shepard said Monday, on the first day of the Giants’ voluntary offseason program. “You take your chance in free agency and you don’t know where you are going to end up. I still have ties with a lot of people in this building. There was some familiarity for me.”

How soon will Giants’ Wink Martindale have Blake Martinez — a key piece for his defense — back on the field?

New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Outlines High Expectations for Third NFL Season

Rams signed former Giants’ punter Riley Dixon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2022

