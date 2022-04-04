Eagles deal 16th, 19th overall picks to Saints in huge draft deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have dealt away the 16th and 19th overall picks in the 2022 draft to the New Orleans Saints, along with a sixth -ound pick. In exchange, the Eagles receive five picks, including the 18th overall pick, a third and a seventh rounder.

The Eagles will also receive a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick.

In essence, the Eagles got rid of one of their three first-round picks and recouped it for next year. It means the Eagles won’t have to pay out three fully guaranteed contracts over the next four years from just this draft alone. It allows Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia front office to potentially take a look at a gunslinger in next year’s draft with their two first rounders, in case current starter Jalen Hurts isn’t the answer after this year.

“The Philadelphia Eagles gave themselves maximum flexibility,” said NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, calling the deal a trade that makes sense for both sides.

"The Philadelphia Eagles gave themselves maximum flexibility," said NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, calling the deal a trade that makes sense for both sides.

New Orleans now adds a first rounder, upping their total to two first-round picks. That might work out in case the Saints want to move up and grab a quarterback in the early part of the first round. The Giants, of course, are a team that might be looking to move down in Round 1.

To recap, that’s seven different teams who now have two first-round picks each in April’s draft:the Lions (2, 32), Giants (5, 7), Jets (4, 10), Eagles (15, 18), Saints (16, 19), Packers (22, 28) and Chiefs (29, 30).