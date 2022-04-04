Giants’ QB Daniel Jones says he will “be cleared and ready to go” for season

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on Monday offered the most definitive statement yet that his neck is healed and he will be ready to play when the season begins this fall.

“I’ll be cleared and ready to go,” Jones said.

Jones missed the final six games of the 2021 season with a neck injury, finishing the year on injured reserve.

While we had heard prior to today that Jones would be able to participate in voluntary offseason workouts, that really was not different than his status at the end of the 2021 season.

Before being placed on IR, Jones was still able to practice and work out. He simply wasn’t cleared for contact. Today’s statement did not clarify that he has been cleared for contact — it only implied confidence that he will be by the time it matters.

Jones is entering his fourth NFL season and the Giants have until Mary 2 to decide whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option, something which seems unlikely at this point in time.

“There’ll be a time and place for those conversations,” Jones said.

He was also asked about co-owner John Mara’s statement that “We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he’s been here.”

“We haven’t won enough games, we haven’t scored enough points, we haven’t done things well enough,” Jones said. “I take responsibility for that as the quarterback.”