Giants news, 6/4: ‘Sauce’ war brewing between Giants and Jets?

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Source: Jets and Giants have heavy interest in Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
With the Giants and Jets holding a combined four top 10 picks in the 2022 NFL draft, it’s inevitable that they’ll focus on some of the same players. And their first battle could be over “Sauce.”
Both New York teams have a strong interest in Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, and both teams will be bringing him in for one of their Top 30 pre-draft visits, according to an NFL source. And while an official visit doesn’t always mean a team is considering picking a player, Gardner is widely considered the best cornerback in the draft and is clearly in play for the Giants at picks 5 and 7 and the Jets at 4 and 10.
How Brian Daboll is handling Giants’ low expectations: Daniel Jones vs. Tyrod Taylor, biggest roster hole, more | 5 takeaways - nj.com
Five Giants Veterans with Most to Prove for the Long Term - Sports Illustrated New York Giants News, Analysis and More
Interesting, but predictable, list.
Should teams wait to find their QB1 in the 2023 Draft?— PFF (@PFF) April 3, 2022
Presented by @superdraftdfs pic.twitter.com/mkk1Rz2o9p
