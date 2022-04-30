2022 NFL Draft: Giants undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft is still going on, but the New York Giants’ draft is over. Well, their day is over if they don’t trade back in, that is.

Right now the Giants’ scouts, coaches, and executives are reaching out to prospects around the country in advance of the undrafted free agent frenzy. There is always a flurry of activity after the draft as teams scramble to try and recruit prospects they like but weren’t able to draft.

And “recruit” is the operative phrase, as scouts, coaches, and executives are relying on the connections they’ve formed with players over the course of the 2021 season and 2022 draft process. These players get a choice in where they go, and the Giants will be competing with the other 31 teams for the services of the undrafted players.

The Giants’ history with UDFA’s is well known at this point, with undrafted players like Shaun O’Hara, Rich Suebert, Victor Cruz, Henry Hynoski, Mark Herzlich, and Spencer Paysinger all playing crucial roles in Super Bowl victories.

Could there be more contributors brought in during post-draft scramble?

Undrafted Free Agents connected to the Giants

