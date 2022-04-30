Giants draft picks 2022: Instant reaction, analysis to Day 3 selections

The final day of the 2022 NFL Draft is underway, and the New York Giants have six picks to make today.

The Giants came into the draft with four Day 3 picks, but added a second fourth-round pick and a third fifth-round pick in trades with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, respectively.

The Giants got off to a strong start in the first round with the additions of edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and offensive tackle Evan Neal. The second day of the draft, on the other hand, had fans asking “who?” with the selections of Wwide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, and cornerback Cordale Flott.

We’ll be keeping this post updated throughout the day with analysis of all the Giants’ picks and moves.

Fourth round

112th overall - Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

We knew the Giants would have to come out of the draft with a tight end after completely reshuffling the position over the offseason. Bellinger has an intriguing blend of size and athleticism at 6-foot-5, 253 pounds with a 9.66 RAS.

Bellinger is still a bit of a developmental prospect who needs to hone his game and become a more consistent technician. That said, he offers the Giants a potential long-term answer at the tight end position if he can become a consistent starter.

He has the traits to contribute as a receiver and blocker, and play from in-line, detached, or potentially moved around the offensive formation.

- Chris Pflum

114th overall - Dane Belton, DB, Iowa

Belton possesses a good size, athletic ability, profile that figures to fit well in Big-Nickel or Dollar type of personnel packages. Belton offers some coverage upside in man against tight ends and big-slots. He provides a physical nature at the line of scrimmage with his jam and ride while being a solid overall tackler with good play strength.

Belton aligned 536 times in the slot, 290 times in the box, 57 times at free safety, and 51 times on the line of scrimmage near the box. He has pressure upside and is a more athletic version of Geno Stone - a player selected by the Ravens in the seventh round of the 2020 draft.

I love Dane Belton's understanding of route combos/OFF concepts



There were both quick hitting and vertical concepts that were designed to remove Belton from an area and open up another route...DB did a great job recognizing and reacting calmly



He had several INTs in this manner — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 30, 2022

Dane Belton showed great eye discipline on this 3rd & 5, watching the QB while expanding calmly with the RB in the flat



Belton watches as the QB targets the backside drag, so Belton comes off the flat and delivers a big hit before the sticks. pic.twitter.com/RjlZEU91Rn — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 30, 2022

The Giants desperately need help at the safety position. Belton should be a situational piece with special teams upside who can be used as a third or fourth safety to start with the upside of being a starter for the Giants in the future.

- Nick Falato

146th overall - Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

The Giants have finally drafted a linebacker, selecting Indiana’s Micah McFadden with their first pick of the fifth round. McFadden is a compact but athletic outside linebacker who had some excellent production behind the line of scrimmage over the last two years. McFadden notched 6.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for a loss, and 77 total tackles in 2021, and an impressive 6.0 sacks, 10.5 tackles for a loss, and 45 tackles in just eight games in 2020.

McFadden will probably be in competition with Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown, both for a roster spot and for a role on the team. McFadden is instinctive going downhill (as evidenced by his production behind the line of scrimmage), but he will need to make his money on special teams. Wink Martindale should be able to scheme up blitz schemes to make use of McFadden’s pass rush, likely forming the third wave of Giants’ pass rushers behind Quincy Roche, Elerson Smith, and Oshane Ximines.

- Chris Pflum

147th overall - D.J. Davidson, DL, Arizona State

I figured the Giants would address the interior defensive line at some point.

Davidson possesses good size, length, and big hands. He plays with good overall power when his leverage is squared away and low. He had 37 tackles, six TFLs, 32 STOPs, 11 pressures, and a sack in 2021. He finished his college career with 137 tackles, 15.5 TFLs, 67 STOPs, five sacks, six pass defended, and 41 pressures. Davidson ranked 7th in the FBS out of all the IDLs in STOPs.

Davidson is the oldest prospect by far selected by the Giants in the draft. He will be 25 years old by Week 3 of the NFL season. He redshirted in 2017 and was a graduate student this past year.

- Nick Falato

