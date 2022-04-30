Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers at No. 182

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen finished off the team’s 2022 NFL Draft, his first as a GM, by selecting Cincinnati linebacker Darrian Beavers in Round 6, 182nd overall.

The Giants selected Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden in Round 5, 146th overall.

If Dane Brugler of The Athletic, who had a third/fourth-round grade on Beavers in his draft guide, is right then the Giants got excellent value here. Brugler writes:

Beavers is a big, physical defender with NFL-ready discipline and diagnose skills that will endear him to coaches. Although he has versatile experience, the term “Jack of all trades, master of none” comes to mind while watching his hybrid skill set. Overall, Beavers doesn’t have elite anticipation to mask his average body twitch and range, but he moves well for his size with the instincts and tackling skills suited for in-the-box work. He projects best as an inside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme with some value outside as an edge rusher as well.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein says:

Inside linebacker with throwback size but also throwback athleticism that fails to fit cleanly into today’s brand of football. Beavers is a phone-booth linebacker who is well-schooled in taking on and slipping blocks between the tackles but can be overwhelmed by athletic opponents when forced to move and play in space. He plays too stiff-legged and with a lack of desired agility, which gets him tangled up in traffic more than teams might like. He’ll need to lean into a role as a thumper to make a team, which will require improvement in consistently attacking and discarding blockers. Beavers has a challenging road ahead of him but his background as a core special-teamer helps.

Giants round-by-round draft selections

Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama

Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Round 3 (No. 67) — Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

Round 3 (No. 81) — Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

Round 4 (No. 112) — Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons) — Dane Belton, S, Iowa

Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets) — Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

Round 5 (No. 147) — D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State

Round 5 (No. 173) — Marcus McKethan, G, North Carolina

Round 6 (No. 182) — Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

