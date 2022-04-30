Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects Markus McKethan, G, North Carolina No. 173

With the 173rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, their third pick of Round 5, the New York Giants selected North Carolina guard Marcus McKethan.

McKethan is the second North Carolina guard chosen by the Giants in this draft. GM Joe Schoen selected Joshua Ezeudu in the third round, No. 67 overall. McKethan is a 6-foot-6½, 340-pounder who played exclusively at right guard for the Tar Heels.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein says:

Three-year starter offering premium size and length at the guard position. McKethan plays to his size with the ability to mash and move single blocks and double teams. He’s best suited for gap and power schemes, but will struggle against moving fronts that force him to react quickly to action in his gaps. The pass protection is going to be a little leaky due to his lack of slide quickness and trouble versus twists. McKethan’s blend of size and power should make him a Day 3 pick and future NFL backup.

In his draft guide, Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote:

McKethan is a wide, burly blocker with bear claw hands and the strength at contact to be a people-mover in the run game, but he will fall off blocks and lose connection because of below-average contact balance. He jars rushers at contact when he properly times his initial punch, but he is heavy in his shuffle, and his recovery quickness will be challenged by NFL athletes. Overall, McKethan looks straight out of central casting with his frame, length and power, but the key to him locking down an NFL roster spot will be developing his reactive athleticism.

Giants round-by-round draft selections

Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama

Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Round 3 (No. 67) — Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

Round 3 (No. 81) — Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

Round 4 (No. 112) — Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons) — Dane Belton, S, Iowa

Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets) — Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

Round 5 (No. 147) — D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State

Round 5 (No. 173) — Marcus McKethan, G, North Carolina

Round 6 (No. 182) —

