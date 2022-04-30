Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects DT D.J. Davidson at No. 147

With their second pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 147th overall, the New York Giants on Saturday selected Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson.

Davidson is a 6-foot-3¾, 327-pound interior defensive lineman who could provide depth for the Giants at nose tackle. He is already 24, older for a rookie.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had a Round 7 grade on Davidson in his draft guide. He writes:

When he stays low off the ball, Davidson has the base strength and lateral quickness to out-leverage blockers and accurately respond vs. run. Despite his age, he offers upside as he continues to develop his hand use and counters. Overall, Davidson will never be known for his pass rush prowess, but he has a stout anchor and nose for the ball as a steady-flowing run defender. He will appeal to multiple schemes as a rotational nose.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein says:

Gap-stuffing nose tackle who plays with good strength to disrupt blocking from guard to guard. Davidson is an early-down run defender only, but he can be a handful to get blocked on those downs. He plays on a bulky, powerful base that helps absorb double teams with relative success and he has the upper-body strength to beat a single block. He needs to improve his hand command at the point of attack and learn to shed with better timing to help him finish more consistently. Davidson projects as a backup nose for odd or even fronts.

Giants round-by-round draft selections

Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama

Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Round 3 (No. 67) — Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

Round 3 (No. 81) — Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

Round 4 (No. 112) — Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons) — Dane Belton, S, Iowa

Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets) — Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

Round 5 (No. 147) — D.J. Davidson, DT, Arizona State

Round 5 (No. 173) —

Round 6 (No. 182) —

