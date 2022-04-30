Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects LB Micah McFadden at No. 146

The New York Giants selected Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden on Saturday with their first of two fifth-round picks, No. 146 overall. The Giants are also on the clock for pick No. 147.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had a fifth-round grade on McFadden in his annual draft guide. He writes:

A three-year starter at Indiana, McFadden played the middle linebacker position in former defensive coordinator Charlton Warren’s 4-2-5 base scheme. The lowest-ranked non-kicker in the Hoosiers’ 2018 recruiting class, he led the team in tackles for loss three consecutive seasons and was one of the few bright spots on a bad Indiana defense in 2021 (led the team in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, and forced fumbles as a senior). McFadden is a physical, tough-minded player with outstanding blitzing skills. However, he struggles to play ahead of blocks, and his lack of overall range limits his NFL upside. Overall, McFadden is well-strapped together and one of the better downhill linebackers in this draft class, but his athletic and coverage limitations take excitement away from his pro evaluation. His ability on special teams can help him lock down a backup job.

The Giants are thin at inside linebacker. Blake Martinez is coming back from a torn ACL, and Tae Crowder is currently the other starter. There isn’t much depth behind those two. Perhaps McFadden will help.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein says:

Undersized inside linebacker with adequate diagnose quickness and downhill trigger. His passivity and indecisiveness against Iowa and Ohio State, in particular, seemed out of place relative to the rest of his tape. He’s very average in the athleticism and speed departments but is well-prepared and exploits soft spots in blocking schemes to make impact tackles behind the line of scrimmage. He’s unable to challenge blocks and constrict gaps as a thumper, but he’s tough. McFadden has Day 3 value as a backup inside linebacker with core special teams potential.

Giants round-by-round draft selections

Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama

Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Round 3 (No. 67) — Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

Round 3 (No. 81) — Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

Round 4 (No. 112) — Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons) — Dane Belton, S, Iowa

Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets) — Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

Round 5 (No. 147) —

Round 5 (No. 173) —

Round 6 (No. 182) —

