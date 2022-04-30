Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects safety Dane Belton at No. 114

With the 114th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, their second in Round 4, the New York Giants on Saturday selected Iowa safety Dane Belton. Two picks earlier, they added San Diego State tight end Daniel Bellinger.

The Giants had obtained the 114th overall pick from the Atlanta Falcons in a Friday trade down from No. 38 to No. 43 in Round 2.

A 6-foot, 205-pounder, Belton joins Xavier McKinney and Julian Love on the Giants’ safety depth chart.

In his draft guide, Dane Brugler of The Athletic said:

Belton plays with heady reaction skills, and his eyes lead him to the catch point where he can make plays on the ball naturally. However, he lacks sudden twitch in his movements and lacks consistency down the field. Overall, Belton doesn’t play as explosively as his testing numbers might suggest, but he floats naturally with the instincts and ball skills for underneath zones. He projects best as a down nickel safety in the NFL, although he needs to develop his strength and be more consistent vs. the run to see steady playing time.

Giants round-by-round draft selections

Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon

Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama

Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Round 3 (No. 67) — Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

Round 3 (No. 81) — Cordale Flott, CB, LSU

Round 4 (No. 112) — Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons) — Dane Belton, S, Iowa

Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets) —

Round 5 (No. 147) —

Round 5 (No. 173) —

Round 6 (No. 182) —

