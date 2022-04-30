Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects TE Daniel Bellinger at No. 112

With their first pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 112 overall, the New York Giants selected Daniel Bellinger, a tight end from San Diego State.
The Giants chose Bellinger over more widely-known tight ends like Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina, Charlie Kolar of Iowa State and Jake Ferguson of Wisconsin.
In his draft guide, Dane Brugler of The Athletic, said:
Even though he lacks instincts as a route-runner to easily uncover, Bellinger is an above average athlete for his size with natural body control and hands to cleanly catch the football. As a blocker, he is balanced and strong-minded to execute his assignments, but he lacks people-moving power in the run game. Overall, Bellinger has unimpressive receiving production and doesn’t always play up to his timed speed, but he has natural ball skills and a detailed approach as a blocker. With his toughness and versatility, he projects as a backup Y tight end with upside.
The Giants will be back on the clock momentarily as they have pick No. 114, obtained from the Atlanta Falcons in a Friday night trade down from No. 38 to No. 43 in Round 2.
Giants round-by-round draft selections
Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama
Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Round 3 (No. 67) — Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
Round 3 (No. 81) — Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
Round 4 (No. 112) — Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons) —
Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets) —
Round 5 (No. 147) —
Round 5 (No. 173) —
Round 6 (No. 182) —
