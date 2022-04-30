 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants draft picks 2022: New York selects TE Daniel Bellinger at No. 112

First pick of Round 4 is a much-needed tight end

By Ed Valentine Updated
Boise State v San Diego State
Daniel Bellinger
Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

With their first pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 112 overall, the New York Giants selected Daniel Bellinger, a tight end from San Diego State.

The Giants chose Bellinger over more widely-known tight ends like Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina, Charlie Kolar of Iowa State and Jake Ferguson of Wisconsin.

In his draft guide, Dane Brugler of The Athletic, said:

Even though he lacks instincts as a route-runner to easily uncover, Bellinger is an above average athlete for his size with natural body control and hands to cleanly catch the football. As a blocker, he is balanced and strong-minded to execute his assignments, but he lacks people-moving power in the run game. Overall, Bellinger has unimpressive receiving production and doesn’t always play up to his timed speed, but he has natural ball skills and a detailed approach as a blocker. With his toughness and versatility, he projects as a backup Y tight end with upside.

The Giants will be back on the clock momentarily as they have pick No. 114, obtained from the Atlanta Falcons in a Friday night trade down from No. 38 to No. 43 in Round 2.

Giants round-by-round draft selections

Round 1 (No. 5) — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
Round 1 (No. 7) — Evan Neal, OT Alabama
Round 2 (No. 43) — Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
Round 3 (No. 67) — Joshua Ezeudu, G, North Carolina
Round 3 (No. 81) — Cordale Flott, CB, LSU
Round 4 (No. 112) — Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons) —
Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets) —
Round 5 (No. 147) —
Round 5 (No. 173) —
Round 6 (No. 182) —

