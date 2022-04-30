NFL Draft results 2022: Day 3 live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft begins at noon ET on Saturday. Use the Twitter stream below to follow pick-by-pick action. You can also follow @BigBlueView on Twitter for commentary and updates.
Giants’ Day 3 selections
The Giants have six picks. Here they are:
Round 4 (No. 112) —
Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons) —
Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets) —
Round 5 (No. 147) —
Round 5 (No. 173) —
Round 6 (No. 182) —
- Chris Pflum’s best players available for the Giants
- DK Nation’s best overall players available
- SB Nation’s best players available
How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft
Sat., April 30: Rounds 4-7, Noon ET
- TV: ESPN & NFL Network
- Online stream: ESPN app, NFL app, Fubo
2022 NFL Draft order - Rounds 4-7
- NFL Draft Order for Round 4
- NFL Draft Order for Round 5
- NFL Draft Order for Round 6
- NFL Draft Order for Round 7
Odds
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...