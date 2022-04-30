 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft results 2022: Day 3 live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more

Follow along with up-to-the-minute updates here on Big Blue View

By Ed Valentine
Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft begins at noon ET on Saturday. Use the Twitter stream below to follow pick-by-pick action. You can also follow @BigBlueView on Twitter for commentary and updates.

Giants’ Day 3 selections

The Giants have six picks. Here they are:

Round 4 (No. 112)
Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons)
Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets)
Round 5 (No. 147)
Round 5 (No. 173)
Round 6 (No. 182)

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Sat., April 30: Rounds 4-7, Noon ET

  • TV: ESPN & NFL Network
  • Online stream: ESPN app, NFL app, Fubo

2022 NFL Draft order - Rounds 4-7

