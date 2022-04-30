NFL Draft results 2022: Day 3 live blog, trades, updates, picks, and more

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft begins at noon ET on Saturday. Use the Twitter stream below to follow pick-by-pick action. You can also follow @BigBlueView on Twitter for commentary and updates.

Giants’ Day 3 selections

The Giants have six picks. Here they are:

Round 4 (No. 112) —

Round 4 (No. 114/from Falcons) —

Round 5 (No. 146/from Jets) —

Round 5 (No. 147) —

Round 5 (No. 173) —

Round 6 (No. 182) —

How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

Sat., April 30: Rounds 4-7, Noon ET

TV: ESPN & NFL Network

ESPN & NFL Network Online stream: ESPN app, NFL app, Fubo

2022 NFL Draft order - Rounds 4-7

