2022 NFL Draft: Best available prospects for Giants on Day 3

The third day of the 2022 NFL Draft is here, and the New York Giants look to be very active in the fourth and fifth rounds.

The Giants come into today with six picks across the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds. Those are:

Fourth round: 112 and 114 overall (picks 7 and 9)

Fifth round: 146, 147, and 173 overall (picks 3, 4, and 30)

Sixth round: 182

The Giants also come into the third day with a number of needs yet to fill. The team is still looking for help at tight end, safety, linebacker, as well as potentially more depth at cornerback, offensive line, and wide receiver. The Giants have also done a lot of work at the running back position, and we could see a runner selected as well.

After a Day 2 that defied expectation, nobody seems to know who the Giants will target, or how they have even graded this draft class. That said, here’s a list of the players most commonly believed to be the best still on the board.

Offensive line

Jamaree Salyer (iOL, Georgia)

Darian Kinnard (OG, Kentucky)

Lecitus Smith (OG, Virginia Tech)

Zach Tom (C, Wake Forest)

Alec Lindstrom (C, Boston College)

Brock Hoffman (C, Virginia Tech)

Max Mitchell (OT, Louisiana)

Daniel Faalele (OT, Minnesota)

Tight end

Cade Otton (Washington)

Isaiah Likely (Coastal Carolina)

Jake Ferguson (Wisconsin)

Charlie Kolar (Iowa State)

Running back

Isaiah Spiller (Oklahoma)

Dameon Pierce (Florida)

Zamir White (Georgia)

Kyren Williams (Notre Dame)

Pierre Strong Jr. (South Dakota State)

Abram Smith (Baylor)

Wide receiver

Calvin Austin III (Memphis)

Khalil Shakir (Boise State)

Romeo Doubs (Nevada)

Montrell Washington (Samford)

Kevin Austin Jr. (Notre Dame)

Defensive line

Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma)

John Ridgeway III (Arkansas)

Otito Ogbonnia (UCLA)

Matthew Butler (Tennessee)

EDdge

Kinglsey Enagbare (South Carolina)

Amare Barno (Virginia Tech)

Tyreke Smith (Ohio State)

Dominique Robinson (Miami (OH))

Off-ball linebacker

Malcolm Rodriguez (Oklahoma State)

Jojo Domann (Nebraska)

Darian Beavers (Cincinnati)

Brandon Smith (Penn State)

Jesse Luketa (Penn State)

Defensive back

Coby Bryant (CB, Cincinnati)

Verone McKinley III (S, Oregon)

Joshua Williams (CB, Fayetteville State)

Zyon McCollum (CB, Sam Houston State)

Tycen Anderson (S/LB, Toledo)

Tariq Woolen (CB, UTSA)

Specialists